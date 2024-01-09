Why was Our Flag Means Death canceled? Creator reacts

Earlier today, the sad and shocking news came out that Our Flag Means Death has been canceled at Max; pending some miracle, there is not going to be a season 3 down the road.

With this in mind, why not go ahead and hear from creator David Jenkins? This is someone who has brought so much passion and care to this world over the past couple of years, and we are grateful that he did give Stede and Ed some sort of happy conclusion together. He wanted one more season to tie everything up further, but there was also a recognition early on that this may not be possible.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH coverage!

With the news of the cancellation in mind, here is what Jenkins had to say on Instagram:

…The good news? We’ve spent two seasons in a bizarre, beautifully-rendered world populated by some of the greatest actors and creatives working. And the second season was made possible by the enthusiasm of one of the most likable fan communities in the history of this medium. Your voices made a difference, your art made a difference, your viewership made a difference in securing more OUR FLAG. Getting to share this show with you and watching you make it yours has been a dream come true.

The bad news is clear. OUR FLAG won’t be returning for a third season. We’ve sailed at the pleasure of the fine people at Max, and it brought them no joy to see this journey come to a premature end. Casey Bloys, Sarah Aubrey, Suzanna Makkos, Billy Wee, and David Ruby have been incredible champions of this show. They allowed us to make something authentically weird and heartfelt, cheering us on the entire way.

I’m very sad I won’t set foot on the Revenge again with my friends, some of whom have become close to family. But I couldn’t be more grateful for being allowed to captain the damn thing in the first place.

Why was the show canceled?

It’s not just about viewership; instead, it is the relationship between the viewership and the cost. Clearly, Max did not see enough profit to incentivize bringing the show back for another season, even with a huge social-media following. The unfortunate thing here is that streaming services are very much in a cost-cutting mode at the moment, and that is without mentioning the parent company for Max in Warner Bros. Discovery being one of the biggest culprits.

Related – Get some more thoughts on the cancellation of Our Flag Means Death, including the latest from Max

Are you still sad over the news that Our Flag Means Death has been canceled at Max?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







