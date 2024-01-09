Our Flag Means Death canceled; no season 3 at Max

After two seasons at Max and plenty of laughs, it seems like the journey of Our Flag Means Death has come to a close.

According to a report from Deadline, the streaming service has opted to not deliver a third season, even though creator David Jenkins had said already that it would bring true closure to the journey of Stede, Blackbeard, and the rest of the Revenge. The season 2 finale did at least give the main characters a reasonably-happy ending, which may have been the intent just in case the show was canceled. While it has a passionate online following, we had been worried about the show’s future even before season 2 premiered.

In a statement, here is what a rep for the streaming service had to say:

“While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of Our Flag Means Death, we are so proud of the joyous, hilarious, and heartfelt stories that creator David Jenkins, Taika Waititi, Rhys Darby, Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted, Adam Stein, Antoine Douaihy and the entire superb cast and crew brought to life … We also thank the dedicated fans who embraced these stories and built a gorgeous, inclusive community surrounding the show.”

We’d love to say that a season 3 could still happen somewhere and in theory, it is still possible; however, we also know better than to get our hopes up. We just think that this is such a wonderful, funny, and even romantic show that meant a lot to be out there, and it also did wonders when it came to representation on TV. The idea of not seeing more of it feels like a dire shame.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

