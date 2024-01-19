Shark Tank: Duo Umbrella, Poplight, The Table Tyke, and Puffcorn

Tonight on Shark Tank you are going to have a chance to see Duo Umbrella, Poplight, The Table Tyke, and Puffcorn. Want to learn more about all of them? We do not blame you!

At the moment, we will say that the four products / companies tonight actually all do feel like they have a chance at a deal. Three of them in particular are out to solve common problems, and we do tend to think that these are the ones that face the easiest path to success. Sometimes, you just need that added push via a Shark to bring your company to the next level!

As we often do here, let’s start off by sharing the synopsis below breaking down any of the companies further, including their advantages and disadvantages:

Impassioned entrepreneurs enter the Tank to score an investment deal on products, including a damage-free wall light, an umbrella with two handles, a silicone placemat with an edge and a gluten-free alternative to popcorn.

The Duo Umbrella – This is absolutely one of those products where you look at it and wonder almost immediately why it hasn’t been out there before. It’s effectively an umbrella designed for two people to hold, making it easier for people of different heights to each stay dry during rainy weather. It feels like the perfect product to be sold either on TV or storefronts, mostly because it is so easy to explain.

Poplight – Once again here, we have an incredibly smart an innovative product — a wall light that is incredibly easy to install and perfect for people who are renting properties and want to ensure they don’t damage anything. They are powered via a battery that can be recharged easily using a USB outlet, meaning that you don’t need any cords or mess around your light. Meanwhile, it can also be activated using an app!

The Table Tyke – We have seen a lot of placemats before, and we’re probably not well-versed enough in some of them to know how all of them stand out from the pack. What we can say about this one in particular, though, is that it is perfectly designed to contain spills, and also has an outer edge that will help to protect little ones from various bumps and bruises. Basically, it’s a way to make sitting at a table so much safer.

Puffcorn – Does this “melt in your mouth” snack look delicious? Absolutely, and it prides itself in being low-calorie. It also comes in a wide array of different flavors including white cheddar, classic (think movie theater butter), pancake, and cinnamon bun. It’s also gluten free so there are no concerns there. Our only concern is that there are a billion snack products out there, including other low-calorie, gluten-free options. How do you stand out?

