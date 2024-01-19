Criminal Record season 1 episode 4: Who is Daniel protecting?

We know that in just a matter of days, we are going to have a chance to see the arrival of Criminal Record season 1 episode 4 on Apple TV+. With that, of course, comes a chance to learn a lot more about the death of Errol Mathis — and we can’t help but have all eyes on Daniel Hegarty at present.

Based on what we’ve seen on the series so far, it seems clear that Daniel is hiding something. Every time June Lenker starts to sniff around on the Errol case, he runs around to his old cop buddies in a panic. Meanwhile, the way that he helped out Patrick and saved him from some trouble (see the end of episode 3) suggests that he feels some element of guilt there.

When you consider the evidence that we’ve got at present, there is one simple question to wonder about: Are we dealing with a massive cover-up? That is an easy conclusion to draw right now.

Think of things this way: Either he fast-tracked Errol’s false confession, didn’t question it, or used it to hide the truth. He’s either protecting his reputation with his actions in regards to June; or, he’s afraid that the truth will come out about someone close to him. If that happens, will they try to take him down with them? Peter Capaldi’s character is hardly a likable guy, and we know he’s capable of really bad things; he’s also capable of throwing June under the bus to protect his secrets.

One of the largest questions we have to wonder entering episode 4 is rather simple: Is Daniel trying to cover up his own crime, or is this a case of him desperately scrambling to protect his reputation? We’ll have to wait and see…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

