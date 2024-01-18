Criminal Record season 1 episode 4: Who is the key to the case?

If you have already watched the first three episodes of Criminal Record over at Apple TV+, then you know what June Lenker is up to. She is trying to prove the innocence of convicted killer Errol Mathis, who made a confession under confusion and duress. The problem so far has been a real inability to turn the tide. The arresting officer in Daniel Hegarty has shown little willingness to help; as a matter of fact, he is actively sabotaging her!

This is the problem for Cush Jumbo’s character as this series moves forward. Not only is she having to find the truth behind the death of Adelaide Burrows, but she also has to fend off someone who could be trying to hamper her career or even her future.

Based on the ending of episode 3, we tend to think that all roads, at least for now, are going to lead to Patrick, Errol’s son who has tried to move forward after his arrest. We have learned that someone helped him evade arrest some time ago, and the prevailing assumption right now is that it was Daniel, whether he be acting out of guilt or some other emotion. If June can prove that this was Peter Capaldi’s character who did this, it’s a step in the right direction. The same goes for helping to further establish what Errol was really doing on the fateful car ride following the Adelaide tragedy; presumably, Patrick was with his father, and it seems like they were looking for desperate comfort as opposed to fleeing the scene. Can he collaborate anything?

At the moment, Patrick may be June’s best option — and honestly, she does not have many others. She also has to act fast, as it feels like Daniel will be hot on her heels with every single thing that she does.

What do you think could be the key to freeing Errol Mathis on Criminal Record?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around — there are other updates coming here soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

