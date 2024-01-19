The Woman in the Wall episode 2: Lorna searches for answers

As you prepare to see The Woman in the Wall episode 2 on Showtime next week, do you want to learn more about what’s next? We more than understand, especially since this show already has a ton of mystery at the center of it.

Just consider the title itself, and the fact that Ruth Wilson’s Lorna is a woman who has a mysteries person in her wall, and also has a lot of spells of sleepwalking. This means that there are a lot of questions about what she did or did not do, and then there are also all the secrets when it comes to what happened so many years ago.

Below, you can check out the full The Woman in the Wall episode 2 synopsis with some more insight all about what’s next:

Lorna still hasn’t slept, and she has no intention of doing so until she finds out what Aoife Cassidy knew; the town’s laundry survivors are campaigning for justice, and Lorna discovers that Aoife spoke to another survivor.

This is not a show with an extremely large episode order and by virtue of that, you should expect things to move and move quickly. Lorna’s pursuit of answers could take her to some really dark places; in general, this is not the show for those of you looking for bright and sunny storytelling. Still, Showtime has a fantastic series on their hands, it is no secret to us why they wanted this in the first place. They have a great history of working with Wilson, so why not try to keep that going for as long as they possibly can?

Will episode 2 give us answers? Well, we’re not entirely sure about that — but at the very least, we do think that it will push the mystery forward and in some exciting directions.

