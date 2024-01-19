We knew that entering The Traitors season 2 episode 4, we were going to see something dramatic courtesy of Parvati. She had to murder someone due to her Traitor status, but getting a target was not altogether easy. Just remember this: She couldn’t take out Sheree since Phaedra was right by her! Also, it was pretty hard to get rid of MJ since realistically, she wouldn’t drink out of the poisoned chalice.

Parvati did not have a lot of options — and unfortunately, Ekin-Su fell victim to what happened here. We learned that she was poisoned at the start of the episode and yet, she wouldn’t actually “die” within the game until later on. This meant that Parvati had to actually watch her go through a funeral procession that was a part of the next challenge. If her murder was discovered, the players would have extra money for the pot.

This entire episode was demented — yet, at the same time it was rather fun! The death of Ekin-Su was the most interesting murder of the season, largely due to the fact that it had to be done in such obvious fashion. However, at the same time it may have been the best murder by the Traitors yet.

Why? Well, there are a few different reasons at this point. For starters, everyone thought that MJ was going to be killed and with that, losing Ekin-Su created a lot of chaos. Also, it allowed Dan and Parvati to point a lot of fingers at some of the Bravo people. Who wouldn’t want MJ killed off? Let’s just put it this way: People who are working with her! This helped to put a target on Larsa but, in turn, put a target on Phaedra. At some point, Dan and Parvati want to make some sort of move on her.

The second person sent out tonight was Larsa, which was a big move to split out the ever-burgeoning housewives alliance within the game.

