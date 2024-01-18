The Last of Us season 2: Show EP nixes Bill, Frank flashbacks

Just in case you were hoping that we could be seeing more of Bill or Frank on The Last of Us season 2 over on HBO, think again.

We will be the first to admit that for many weeks, the idea of such a return for these characters never even crossed our mind. However, that was before we heard Nick Offerman talk about possible prequels and the like after his win at the Creative Arts Emmys. These two characters were wonderfully-acted, and a part of what may be considered the best episode of the entire show. With that in mind, it’s not altogether crazy to think about potentially seeing these characters again.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

With that being said, you’re not going to. Speaking to Deadline, executive producer Craig Mazin has confirmed that the Bill – Frank story is indeed done:

“I’m very proud of the episode we did with Bill and Frank … There won’t be more Bill and Frank … Nick was joking about a prequel, that was kind of a joke. We are very happy with what we achieved.”

We do get what Mazin is saying here, largely because the last thing that you want to do is exploit a character by bringing them back for more than you really need to. Also, we tend to think that the entire The Last of Us team is more than capable of bringing some other great stories out there, and that is probably going to be their focus moving into the near future. We would not be shocked in the event that there is another episode similar in some way to the Bill – Frank story, one that allows us to see how characters have found a way to persevere in the aftermath of the cordyceps fungus’ spread.

For now, be prepared to see The Last of Us season 2 at some point in 2025.

Related – Will Pedro Pascal’s injury play a role in production?

What do you most want to see at this point entering The Last of Us season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







