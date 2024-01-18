The Last of Us season 2: Will Pedro Pascal injury impact filming?

As many of you may have heard at this point, filming on The Last of Us season 2 is going to be starting up this winter. There’s a lot to be excited about but, at the same time, also some questions. Take, for example, whether or not Pedro Pascal’s recent injury is going to impact production.

For those who have not seen the images already, Pedro has been seen sporting a sling in awards season. He has also used it to tell some jokes at his own expense, including a suggestion that he was beat up by Kieran Culkin, who has defeated him at a number of awards shows as of late.

So is there a reason to think that things are going to be different for Pascal as Joel due to the injury? It is a fair question, but it seems as though there is already a plan for it. In speaking on this further via Variety recently, here is some of what HBO head Casey Bloys had to say:

“I think they figured out a way … I can’t tell you exactly what the production plan is. But I know that they have taken that into account. I don’t even know the exact nature of the injury, but I know that production has figured out a way to work around it.”

We do tend to think that, in general, the powers that be are going to work to exercise some measure of caution here to make sure that Pascal is ready for whatever is thrown at him. We also do think that he will spend as much time recovering as he possibly can. The Last of Us is a pretty long production and in general, we tend to think that the actor will be in fighting shape at some point during the process.

