The Terminal List: Dark Wolf prequel confirmed at Prime Video

We know that we’ve been waiting for a really long time to get some news when it comes to The Terminal List season 2, and let’s just say we’re happy to share a big announcement now!

Today, the folks over at Prime Video confirmed that The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is coming to the streaming service. This is a prequel that will feature the return of Chris Pratt as James Reece and Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards. We know that there was first some scuttlebutt about this a long time ago and since then, we’ve been stuck sitting around and waiting for some other insight. Now, we’ve got that and our hope is that at the worst, we’ll have a chance to see it at some point moving into 2025. It’d be great to see it earlier than that, but we will have to wait and see.

So what else is there out there? Well, we can also go ahead and say that there was a season ordered way back when, and it is our hope that we continue to see that in addition to what we are getting here with the prequel. We know that The Terminal List is one of those franchises that fits almost entirely within the desired wheelhouse for the streaming service — they are clearly orienting themselves around a lot of action-oriented fare. Remember that Reacher at the moment is one of the biggest shows that they have, and that is in addition to Jack Ryan, which concluded its run not that long ago after four seasons.

Odds are, there is going to be plenty of time to share some other news about the prequel. For the time being, you can just sit back and rest assured that more is coming — and not worry about too much else amidst the wait.

