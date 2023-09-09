The Terminal List season 2 premiere date: Hopes for September

Now that we are in the month of September, are we any closer at all to getting a premiere date for The Terminal List season 2? We know that many people out there could understandably want more, but the question here is when exactly we will actually get to see that happen.

After all, we can’t exactly come to you with a lot of additional news this month about where things currently stand. We knew entering the summer that news on the Prime Video series would be hard to come by, and that is just due to the busy schedules of the people involved and then also the sort of stories that are being told here. However, that is before we even considered the WGA and the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Before we go any further, it does feel right to remind everyone that the writers and actors are asking for reasonable things. Our frustration with this entire situation stems almost entirely from the fact that nobody has decided to step in and work to give these people what they deserve. We knew that the strikes could go for a while, but we didn’t imagine that the WGA one would make it more than four months. With this in mind, we can’t even say with confidence at this point that The Terminal List season 2 is going to come next year. With this in mind, the only advice that we can really offer is to exercise some patience and realize there won’t be a lot of news coming out this month.

So what can you do to support the show during this extended break? If there is one bit of advice that we can offer here, it is to simply encourage people out there to check the show out if at all possible. This will help to keep it fresh of mind and not lost in the streaming shuffle, no matter when it returns.

