Schmigadoon! canceled; no season 3 coming to Apple TV+

For everyone out there hoping to see another chapter of the delightful Schmigadoon! musical, we have some bad news.

In a new post on Instagram, creator Cinco Paul revealed that the Apple TV+ show starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key will not be moving forward with another chapter.

“I am sad to share that Apple will not be moving forward with Season 3 of Schmigadoon! … The season is written (including 25 new songs) but we unfortunately won’t be making it. Such is life.

“I want to thank everyone involved with the show, our incredible cast and crew and writers, our wonderful supporters at Broadway Video, Universal and Apple, for everything they did to make it happen. It’s a miracle we even got two seasons, honestly, and I’m so grateful we did … And to all the fans of the show out there, thank you with all of my heart. Your love and support has meant so much, and the fact that you connected with our show, that it brought you some joy, means the world to me. This was tough news to get, but the optimist in me is convinced it’s not the end of Schmigadoon… and maybe it’s even a happy beginning.”

Is the news an absolute shock? We wouldn’t go that far, but we would at least say that we had hoped for one more chapter that could have given us full closure. The reality here is that musicals are expensive, and they also are tough to find a mainstream audience with. There is a reason here as to why both Wonka and Mean Girls did not focus on the music at all during their promotional campaigns; it is almost like they didn’t want mainstream viewers to know the truth about what was coming here in advance.

Could the show still land elsewhere?

The one thing we will say is that Universal does have Peacock, and they certainly have a great relationship with Broadway Video, which was founded by Saturday Night Live’s own Lorne Michaels. Strong is, as so many of you know, a former cast member.

What do you think about Schmigadoon! being canceled over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







