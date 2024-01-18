Death and Other Details season 1 episode 4 spoilers: A manhunt!

Even though Death and Other Details season 1 episode 4 is still more than a week away, we already have some news about it!

With that in mind, what stands out? Well, let’s just say that it has a good bit to do with Jules, who is starting to feel more and more like the person the show WANTS us to think is a prime suspect. Think back to the end of episode 2, when it was revealed that the man has multiple passports and is clearly hiding some things. Beyond that, there may be some increased suspicion about his whereabouts on the ship at key times … and we are also starting to wonder if he was playing Imogene just as much as she was trying to play him at points for information. Sure, there may be some feelings that are there … but they’ve been mixed up with a handful of other things as well.

Here is what we can tell you about episode 4 at present. The title here is “Hidden,” and that seems to describe perfectly some of what is going on. Take a look at the synopsis below for more of the latest:

As the manhunt for Jules intensifies, Imogene uncovers his criminal past… and finds a new witness.

Now, here’s the big question we have upon reading this — what sort of criminal is Jules? We don’t want to just sit here and say that he is for sure a murderer or some other sort of terrible person, since he may be some sort of Robin Hood-esque figure. It is too early to tell, but there is something about this character that just screams “red herring.” What would his motive be to take out Keith a.k.a. Danny? For now, we’re just not that sure we are seeing it.

