Family Law season 3 episode 2 spoilers: What’s next on The CW?

Following the big premiere tonight on The CW, do you want to learn a little bit more about Family Law season 3 episode 2? If so, it is pretty darn difficult to blame you! The show was off for a good while and now, it has a chance to establish a new rhythm for itself and some stories that will run the gamut of emotions. What else could you really want?

Just in case you haven’t watched the show before, or just need a quick refresher of where things stand entering the season, let’s start off by sharing the official logline for the next batch of episodes:

Clear of her probation and divorce, Abby is riding high at Svensson & Svensson — but the hard work of reckoning with her past is just beginning. She moves on to AA’s Step Four — writing her moral inventory — and begins her nesting arrangement with Frank. On her off weeks, she still lives with her mother Joanne (Lauren Holly), whose rekindled relationship with Harry (Victor Garber) is churning up all of Abby’s childhood trauma. Meanwhile, Harry revels in Abby and Daniel’s (Zach Smadu) cutthroat competition for top earner at the firm — until his reckless past comes back to haunt him. Daniel’s romance with Martina is cut short when her boyfriend Quinn returns — and takes on a new layer of complexity when Quinn befriends Daniel. And Lucy (Genelle Williams), trying to find her feet after Maggie’s betrayal, throws herself into a new relationship — one that she intends to make work no matter what.

Now, here is where we can give you a few more specifics about the next episode airing in seven days. The title here is “A River in Egypt,” which we absolutely do think is a reference here to denial. Meanwhile, the attached synopsis gives you a far better sense of what you can expect:

When a biased judge rules against Daniel (Zach Smadu, “Cardinal”) petition to have a scam marriage annulled, Abby (Jewel Staite, “Firefly,” “The L.A. Complex”) uses Cecil (guest star Brett Kelly “Dead Like Me”) works as bait to trap the romance fraudster. The episode was written by Sarah Dodd and directed by Andy Mikita (#302). Original airdate 1/24/2024.

