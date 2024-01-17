Why did Nick Gehlfuss leave Chicago Med, Dr. Will Halstead?

Why did Nick Gehlfuss leave Chicago Med and his character of Dr. Will Halstead? We knew entering the season 12 premiere tonight that he’d be gone. With that, there was nothing that was altogether surprising about the character’s exit.

With that being said, we are still going to miss Gehlfuss both now and in the immediate future, especially when you consider the fact that he was one of the most import main players in the early days here.

What we can say here is that there is nothing altogether controversial or shocking about the way in which the actor departed the show. This really just feels like after eight years aboard the medical drama, Nick was ready to move forward. Chicago Med is a demanding gig, one that typically requires you to work extremely long hours for an extended period of time. There’s a reason why working in this universe has the turnover rate that it does.

Now, the good news here is that the door seems to be open for some sort of return down the road, though we don’t think that it is something that will be happening within the relatively near future. Will’s story allowed him a chance to reunite with Natalie, and we do tend to think that the two are out there and will be doing whatever they can to live their lives to the fullest.

While there is not going to be any sort of de-facto replacement for this character moving forward, we do think that the show will be trying to balance out his screen time with a number of other people. One of the biggest additions this time around is Luke Mitchell’s character of Ripley, a man who has quite a history with Dr. Charles already.

