Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 1/17/24?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What can we also say here in regards to Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? Just like you’d imagine, there is a lot to get into here.

With all of that being said, we are thrilled to actually have some great news to share here! The entire franchise is finally back on the air tonight after an extremely long period of time and with that comes more stories and plenty of surprises. There are a lot of comings and goings within the show and hopefully, there are a number of interesting stories still to come beyond these first episodes. We know that they each are only doing thirteen episodes this season — or, that is the plan. It feels like these shows are going to hit the ground running!

Without further ado, why not set the stage for what’s coming? With that, go ahead and check out all of the synopses below…

Chicago Med season 9 episode 1, “Row Row Row Your Boat on a Rocky Sea” – “When the E.D. is flooded with patients from a crash, the entire team is pulled in to help.”

Chicago Fire season 12 episode 1, “Barely Gone” – “Firehouse 51 is forced to share space with Firehouse 17; Kidd and Herrmann fight over Ritter.”

Chicago PD season 11 episode 1, “Unpacking” – “Upton shadows a crisis prevention team and finds herself at odds with the mental health clinician.”

If you didn’t see the image above, that is the newly-released key art featuring a number of different characters from across the shows. We do tend to think that despite some changes and cast exits, we are also going to see a story that feels relatively similar to what we have in the past. The entire One Chicago universe tends to know what it is better than almost any other out there, and they certainly will not be doing a lot to deviate from it.

