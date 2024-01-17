NCIS: Sydney season 2 even likelier after season 1 episode 7

There is only one more episode to go for NCIS: Sydney season 1 and yet, it looks more and more like a season 2 is imminent.

Want a little more evidence of that? Well, let’s just say that we’ve got it right now! When it comes to live + same-day numbers, last night’s season 1 episode 7 ended up generating almost 5.1 million viewers. That makes it the second-largest audience that we’ve seen all season, and the best that we’ve seen from the show since all the way back in the premiere.

One of the reasons for the show’s good performance may be the time of year, as historically ratings are really great for network shows in the winter. With that being said, there is also clearly a good bit of enthusiasm to keep watching this show week in and week out, and that’s always encouraging for a first-year series.

If we had to make some sort of larger prediction about the state of things at the moment, it is that we’re going to have a chance to learn something more soon. Our feeling is that we’re going to have a chance to see a renewal over the next month or two. The only real question to us is whether or not we’re going to see the series stick around over at CBS, or if it is going to be coming to Paramount+ instead down the road. Remember that originally, the plan was for this to be a streaming show, but it ended up shifting to network TV due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

We’ll see if the ratings for the finale next week end up being relatively similar; for the time being, we have plenty of reasons to think that this could end up being the case.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Sydney now, including what else could be coming

What do you think about the NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 7 ratings right now?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates very soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







