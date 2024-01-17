Fire Country season 2 spoilers: Prepare for ‘great surprises’

With the Fire Country season 2 premiere just under a month away from coming to CBS, there is so much more we can say!

What do we know already? Well, for starters, six months have passed since the end of the first season, and that does open the door to quite a bit when it comes to changes in the story. Bode is still behind bars, and he may not be all that willing still to share the reasons for his decision at the end of last season. Are there still going to be some out there willing to fight for him? We tend to think so, but how exactly they choose to do that remains to be seen.

For now, let’s just turn to some of the powers-that-be behind the scenes here for some more information. Speaking to TVLine in a new interview, co-creator Tony Phelan noted that the entire team has “got some great surprises coming up for the fans,” and that “I think people are going to be happy.”

So what does that mean? Personally, we hope that it means that Max Thieriot’s character will not spend the entirety of this season behind bars, and that eventually, there could also be good news for him and Gabriela. We do personally think that a show like Fire Country could benefit from having some sort of inspirational message at the end of it, and that all of these characters are going to be able to go through all of this adversity for a good reason. As for whether or not that turns out to really be the case, though, it remains to be seen.

We are sure a few more things per season 2 will be available leading up to the premiere, so we’re going to have more on it coming in due time.

