Reacher season 2 episode 8 (finale) promo: The violent conclusion

If you did not know for whatever reason, Reacher season 2 episode 8 is poised to air in just a couple of days, and absolutely things are about to get absolutely insane. This is the finale! There is so much drama and chaos you have to prepare for and with that, the advice that we have is rather simple: Get ready. There are going to be twists and turns and in the end, the objective is to have you on the edge of your seat.

Based on the latest promo we’ve got courtesy of Prime Video, it looks like the series is poised to offer that and then some.

If you head over to the show’s Instagram, you can get a much better sense of how exactly Reacher is hyping the final episode, which seems to be really all about the title character trying to take out New Age and Langston once and for all. We already know that the story has been left off in a really dramatic place, one where the characters of Dixon and O’Donnell have both been captured already. Reacher seems to be trying to fool the organization by claiming that Neagley is dead and they can figure out some sort of sneaky assault on the group

Do we think that they will be successful? Well, just remember the sort of show this is! While there is absolutely a chance for a few twists and turns here and there, at the same time this is a series that has a tendency to factor Reacher getting the result he wants. We don’t exactly think he’s going to fail at the end of all of this, especially since a season 3 has already started to film.

