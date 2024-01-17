Death and Other Details season 1 episode 3: Who is Jules?

As we get ourselves prepared to dive more into Death and Other Details season 1 episode 3, why not talk more about Jules? The preview (watch on Hulu) for the next installment certainly suggests that he will be very-much important, and that is without even noting some of what we saw with the character at the end of episode 2.

Is anyone else getting major Tom Keen vibes with this character? You can certainly argue that this is very much the case, given that he does have multiple passports and a lot of resources that make him feel like some sort of secret operative. He’s working as the head of security aboard the ship, so he is paid to watch Sunil, Lawrence, or someone else entirely? That’s what we have to wait and figure out.

All of this does raise some questions when it comes to his relationship with Imogene, as well. Was he playing her, even as she used him at times? It is certainly possible, and it could be so even if there are some real feelings that exist between the two.

Based on the aforementioned preview, it does seem like some serious questions are going to be asked of Jules in terms of 1) where he was and 2) what he was doing around the murder. Beyond that, Rufus will also has some questions for Imogene — is her eye really on this actual case? It feels easy for her to connect it directly to what happened to her mother, but that may not be fully the truth. As it turns out, there is certainly a chance that things are a little more complicated. You have to look at all the angles!

