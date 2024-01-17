Fargo season 5 finale: What happened to Roy Tillman?

We know that there were a lot of major questions that we had entering the Fargo season 5 finale, with the fate of Roy Tillman high on the list.

After all, Jon Hamm’s character has to be one of the most detestable people in recent TV history. This is a guy who repeatedly harmed and traumatized the women in his life and committed unspeakable acts to them. He also had developed a cult-like group around him of people who would listen to his every word. Also, he was a Sheriff, and this is the last person who should be placed within a spot of authority.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming FARGO videos!

In the end, we are at least pleased to say that Roy is where he now belongs: Beyond bars, where he gets a taste now of what he did to other people — at least per what Lorraine set up for him in her scene with him close to the end. Roy’s arrest was the end result of the actions of a few, whether it be Dot’s resilience, Witt sacrificing his own life in an effort to stop him, and ultimately his own Gator selling him out to the police. Gator was also arrested, but he did the right thing for the first time in forever — earning himself some future visits from his one-time stepmom in the process. Gator did a lot of bad things, but this proved further that he was capable of something more.

When it comes to Roy, it does at least feel like all loose ends are tied up and we are pretty happy about that. While we know that Fargo this season did have its fair share of dark and terrible moments, there is something to be said for at least some of the good people scoring a major win against him.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts about Fargo, including the chances of a season 6

What do you think about the end of Roy’s story on Fargo season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stay here to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







