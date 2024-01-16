Fargo season 6: Is it renewed, canceled over at FX?

Following the end of season 5 tonight on FX, are we going to get a Fargo season 6? Or, are we really at the end of the road?

Well, the thing about a show like this is that there’s always going to be at least some measure of ambiguity, and it is fairly easy to understand why. Just remember for a moment here that the series is an anthology, which means that it could conclude at any time and be just fine. It mostly comes down to what the network and creator Noah Hawley want to do.

Here is the good news — Hawley has been pretty open already about wanting to do another season of the show, and we firmly believe that this is something that we’re going to be able to get. Because of this, the question evolves and it becomes more about when it happens. If FX renews it in the next several months, there’s a chance it could come back in late 2025 or 2026.

Why so long?

Well, remember that Hawley has another project coming up in the Alien prequel series, and that will take up a lot of his time in the immediate future. He’s always been someone who balances out a number of different projects and honestly, we don’t think that will change … and nor should it. The most important thing here is that he is able to be creatively fulfilled, and a good thing here is that Fargo is this wonderful, creative world that he can always go back to in due time.

As for what a season 6 will be about, the pattern historically here would make you think that it will be a period piece — but some rules are also meant to be broken.

