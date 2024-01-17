La Brea season 3 episode 2: Another big Gavin twist!

We don’t think that anyone out there can be overly shocked by the events of La Brea season 3 episode 2. After all, isn’t it somewhat clear that time-traveler Ty is going to pull out all of the stops?

At the end of the episode, we managed to see both him and Sam seek out and ultimately get out Gavin, who is a very different version of Eion Macken’s character than who we are seeing in the “present” … which is ironically also still the past.

Ultimately, we do think that one of the strengths of La Brea as a show right now is that almost anything could happen at any given moment, and you have to be prepared for it. The thing that is interesting at this point is that we are seeing different stories across separate timelines and ultimately, we have to see which one will produce the most seismic of changes.

What we do know is this: The final season clearly does not have enough time to pace out the rest of the series as they should. Note that this is not the fault of the producers, who had to make the most of what they had here — and clearly, they didn’t have a lot. We do still think that, despite all of the dangers and dinosaurs of the past, we are moving towards some sort of conclusion. We tend to believe that there are going to be a lot of people happy at the end, but what will they actually learn? We do think that this is important, but it’s hard to have something that represents clarity beyond that — at least for now.

Could we also meet some other characters with Ty and Sam in that timeline? At this point, we shouldn’t be altogether shocked if that happens…

