The Last of Us season 2: HBO shares update, talks early themes

We know that work is going to be happening in the near future when it comes to The Last of Us season 2 over on HBO — so what more can we say now?

Well, as many of you may know already, there have been some major castings revealed over the next few weeks in between Dina, Abby, and Jesse — and there is the potential for there to be more. Isn’t there a ton to be excited about here? At the very least, we tend to think so! This season is going to be big, bold, and potentially tragic — if it is anything like the video games, it is going to create some huge reactions amongst most fans.

Obviously, the folks at HBO are going to be more invested than anyone, given that they need the series to generate the same sort of success it did for season 1. Speaking to Deadline, here is some of what network boss Casey Bloys had to say about the five episodes that he’s read so far:

“It’s great … It is bigger, gets into questions of retribution and revenge, it follows the video game but has big themes, big action. [Creators] Craig [Mazin], Neil [Druckmann] and the team are doing a spectacular job.”

The unfortunate news here is that we’re going to be waiting until 2025 in order to see the show back, so that means that we’re going to be stuck with just small bits and pieces of news over the next little while. That’s absolutely a hard thing to accept, but don’t good things come to those who wait?

(For those wondering, we do think that the second season is going to be fairly faithful to the books, but there could be a few twists here and there a la season 1.)

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Last of Us season 2 over at HBO?

