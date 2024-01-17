Criminal Record season 1 episode 4 spoilers: A breakthrough?

As you prepare to see Criminal Record season 1 episode 4 on Apple TV+ next week, what more can we say about it?

First and foremost, it feels fair to say that we are very-much in the thick of the story at this point. By the end of this episode, we will be at the halfway point of the story! June Lenker may be getting a little closer to the truth but at the same time, she still has a ways to go. At the very least, we know at this point that Cush Jumbo’s character is pretty darn relentless. We don’t think that she is going to slow down here in the slightest until she starts to peel back some of the layers on Daniel Hegarty.

Before we move any further, let us go ahead and note that the title for episode 4 is “Protected.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below gives you a much better sense of what lies ahead:

“Pressure mounts on June on all sides as she makes a breakthrough in Errol’s case.”

Now, is anyone going to allow June to actually make progress after said breakthrough? We would certainly hope that she will be able to get somewhere here and yet, at the same time we have seen so many examples already of how procedure and people can stand in her way. Hegarty is a problem, as it has been established in the show already. However, we also know that he is not the only problem, as there are some other people who are being thrown at her as obstacles in some shape or form. Be prepared for that, but for also a number of other twists at the same exact time.

