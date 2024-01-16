Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 2 run time: Extended again?

As we prepare for Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 2 on AMC, what can we say here in regards to run time?

Well, one of the things that was great about the premiere is that the folks at the network really gave us a lot of time in order to dive into France and the world of the title character. Absolutely, this is something that we imagine that we’re going to be seeing more of in the next episode — but maybe not for the same length of time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more MONSIEUR SPADE videos!

Here is what we can say at present when it comes to run time. According to TV Guide, it currently looks as though episode 2 is going to be for an hour and five minutes, commercials included. This means we won’t be getting as meaty a story as we did in episode 1 when it comes to run time, but there could still be a lot of content as Spade (Clive Owen) works to figure out what exactly happened to the nuns.

One of the things that is rather fun about this show right now is that AMC honestly seems like a perfect fit for it. This still does feel like you are watching a classic noir film from start to finish, whether it be when it comes to the visual style or the attitudes of some of the characters. This feels like a perfect evolution to what we saw back in The Maltese Falcon and at this point, we just hope that the mystery lives up to everything that we originally saw in the film.

For now, this show is off to a great start — the challenge now is working to keep it going.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Monsieur Spade right now, including what else is coming up

What do you most want to see moving into Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 2 on AMC?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







