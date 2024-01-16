True Detective: Night Country: Is Travis Rust Cohle’s father?

We are only one episode into True Detective: Night Country and yet, there are already some interesting theories out there. What’s a big one? Well, think about the idea that Travis, the mysterious, ghostly figure seen by Rose and others, may be the father of Matthew McConaughey’s father Rust Cohle all the way back in season 1.

So how in the world could this work? While nothing here is confirmed, we should at least note that there are some ideas that have been presented already that make this very thing both relevant and possible.

For starters, consider the following: We know from the original True Detective show that Rust’s father was from Alaska … and was also named Travis. Rust even noted that he felt to some extent his dad while unconscious, which ties back to some of the spirituality we are getting right now. Sure, we understand that season 4 was written by Issa Lopez as opposed to original creator Nic Pizzolatto, but she is clearly well-aware of the attention that such a name would bring to the table.

So what we have to think about here is quite simple: If Travis is Rust’s father, why is he important to this story? What can we learn? In terms of enigmas, both shows clearly have them. Spiral symbols are common in both seasons.

Is Travi really a ghost? Or, meant to represent a feeling? Is he a manifestation of some of the same feelings that Rust felt many years ago? That is one interpretation, though there are many others — including the notion that Travis himself is a key to unlocking something. We hope that there are more answers soon but for now, it seems like that character was somewhat instrumental in recovering some of the dead bodies we saw at the end of the season 4 premiere.

