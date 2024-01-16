Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 1/16/24?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? What else can we say here about some of the spin-offs in FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International?

As per usual, there are quite a few different things worth saying here, but we should start off by making the following apparent: There is no new episode airing tonight for any of these series. However, we are going to have to see them all around before too long. To be specific, think in terms of Tuesday, February 13. All three shows are going to have a lot to tackle, and absolutely there are some changes afoot with many of them.

Now that we’ve said all of that, why not go ahead and set a better stage for what else is ahead? Below, you can see synopses for all of these episodes, just in case you want to further set the stage.

FBI season 6 episode 1, “All the Rage” – When a bus explosion kills several innocent people, the team jumps into action to take down the responsible terrorist organization. Meanwhile, Scola tries to balance fatherhood with the job, on the sixth season premiere of FBI, Tuesday, Feb 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 3 episode 1, “June” – The Fly Team, with the help of their new intel analyst, Special Agent Amanda Tate (new series regular Christina Wolfe), works to clean up the pieces left behind after a massive explosion rocks headquarters and their key suspect slips away, on the third season premiere of FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 1, “Above & Beyond” – When a mysterious deal goes south, leaving behind multiple bodies, the Fugitive Task Force heads to Virginia to put the pieces together with the help of a familiar face and new addition to the team, Special Agent Nina Chase (new series regular Shantel VanSanten). Also, Remy continues to grapple with the aftermath of connecting with his long-lost nephew, on the fifth season premiere of FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Let’s just hope that in the end, we’re going to have an opportunity to see a lot of action and drama over the course of the night when these shows are back. We know that we’ve been waiting for a long time to see them on the air again, so why not make it worthwhile and deliver the goods?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

