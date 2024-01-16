Emmys 2023: What did Pedro Pascal say about Kieran Culkin?

Who would have thought that the 2023 Emmys were going to present a mystery when it comes to Pedro Pascal and Kieran Culkin?

For those who are not aware, the two have had a rather funny beef for a while now. It began back at the Golden Globes, where Culkin jokingly mocked The Last of Us star after defeating him in the race for Drama Actor. Tonight, Pascal arrived to present the award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, where he then said something to Kieran about his injured shoulder. (It has been in a sling throughout awards season.) However, the censors cut that off.

So what was actually said in this moment? If you managed to actually hear more of the comment, it was that Kieran “beat the s–t” out of him. This was a lighthearted jab to their rivalry, and it went over extremely well in the room. This is also a reminder of just how funny both of them are! They’ve each been hosts of SNL and probably know just how silly some of these awards-show appearances can be.

Now, we just need them to actually star in some sort of movie together. In the interim, we’re curious to see what Kieran is going to do now that Succession is over. Meanwhile, we know already that a new season of The Last of Us is going to be filming in the relatively near future. This is a show that has allowed Pedro even more recognition over the past year, and we have to hope that this continues for some time moving forward.

Did one of them actually win tonight?

Well, we’ll have more on that later.

