True Detective: Night Country premiere ratings: How did it fare?

The first ratings are in for the True Detective: Night Country premiere over on HBO and Max — so how happy is can the network / streaming service be?

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting that the Jodie Foster – Kali Reis series already seems to be living up to some of the hype. Per a report from Deadline, the first episode drew around 2 million viewers across linear TV and streaming last night, which is certainly impressive given that it has been so many years since the third season arrived. Because it has been so many years since that chapter of the show, it is hard to really compare numbers from one season to the next.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TRUE DETECTIVE videos!

Here is what we can say — this performance is a little bit above the premiere of The White Lotus season 2, but down versus Euphoria and then also Succession season 4. It is worth noting that the episode last night was up against NFL football, so that may have hampered the numbers slightly. We also tend to think that this is one of those shows where viewers may also be a little bit skeptical and uncertain if they should be watching, especially given the lackluster reaction to season 2. We’d argue that last season was a step in the right direction, but it still did not match up against what we saw in season 1.

To date, season 4 a.k.a. Night Country has been outstanding, and we do appreciate that there is a new voice and creative direction at the center of it. From here, the question mostly comes down to whether or not it can keep its momentum and continue to surprise. Because of how complicated this narrative can be, it is not an easy show to pull off.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on True Detective: Night Country, including what’s ahead on episode 2

What did you think about the True Detective: Night Country premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







