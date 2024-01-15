2023 Emmys red carpet: Where to watch, live stream

The 2023 Emmys are right around the corner — with that in mind, want to know where to live stream the red carpet pre-show?

We know that for a lot of people out there, the red carpet is almost as important as the real show, and for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, all of the fashion — beyond that, you also have a chance to hear from a lot of different stars about their work and some of what’s coming up.

So where can you watch everything play out here? Well, if you have cable, you can watch the E! Live from the Red Carpet event at 6:00 p.m. Eastern time or 3:00 p.m. Pacific. Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox will help to greet many of the celebrities and conduct interviews.

If you are hoping to stream the red carpet, however, you can do so over at the link here. People Magazine and Entertainment Weekly are collaborating to bring you a pre-show at the same time as the E! broadcast, and we tend to think that you’ll be getting some similar interviews and hopefully some fun moments here and there.

Remember that the actual Emmys are going to happen starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time over on Fox. The host for the ceremony this time around is Anthony Anderson, and we’d say that his main challenge is just trying to avoid what happened to Jo Koy on the Golden Globes. If he can do that, we tend to think that he’ll end up being okay at the end of the day. Just allow viewers to have a little bit of fun and make things feel nice and breezy over the course of the night. A lot of the memorable moments will come courtesy of some of the speeches.

Related – Check out other news related to the Emmys now, including some of the nominees

What do you most want to see moving into the 2023 Emmys?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates very soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







