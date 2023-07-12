Emmys 2023: Pedro Pascal, The Bear, Yellowjackets nominees

This morning the 2023 Emmy nominations were officially announced — and of course, many of them were to be expected.

Given what we’ve seen over the past year’s worth of eligibility, can you be shocked that Succession cleaned up? What about Abbott Elementary or The Last of Us? There are a ton of predictable choices, but that doesn’t make them any less deserving. Rest assured, there are also still a few surprises in here, which we are happy to get even more into.

Without further ado, go ahead and check out some of the choices that were announced this morning. What are you waiting for? There are, of course, a lot of people and programs to dive into and discuss.

Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Drama Actor

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

(Is anyone else surprised that Brian Cox still gets to be a lead even though he was only in a small portion of the season?)

Drama Actress

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Comedy Actor

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

(Good for Martin Short! Also, surprised at the lack of Steve Martin?)

Comedy Actress

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Limited Series

BEEF

Dahmer

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fleishman is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

(Huge win for Obi-Wan fans — we did not see this one coming.)

Limited Series / Movie Actor

Taron Edgerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, BEEF

Limited Series / Movie Actress

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George and Timmy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six

Ali Wong, BEEF

Reality Competition Show

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

The Voice

Top Chef

