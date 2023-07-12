Emmys 2023: Pedro Pascal, The Bear, Yellowjackets nominees
This morning the 2023 Emmy nominations were officially announced — and of course, many of them were to be expected.
Given what we’ve seen over the past year’s worth of eligibility, can you be shocked that Succession cleaned up? What about Abbott Elementary or The Last of Us? There are a ton of predictable choices, but that doesn’t make them any less deserving. Rest assured, there are also still a few surprises in here, which we are happy to get even more into.
Without further ado, go ahead and check out some of the choices that were announced this morning. What are you waiting for? There are, of course, a lot of people and programs to dive into and discuss.
Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Drama Actor
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
(Is anyone else surprised that Brian Cox still gets to be a lead even though he was only in a small portion of the season?)
Drama Actress
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Comedy Actor
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
(Good for Martin Short! Also, surprised at the lack of Steve Martin?)
Comedy Actress
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Limited Series
BEEF
Dahmer
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fleishman is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
(Huge win for Obi-Wan fans — we did not see this one coming.)
Limited Series / Movie Actor
Taron Edgerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, BEEF
Limited Series / Movie Actress
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George and Timmy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
Ali Wong, BEEF
Reality Competition Show
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
The Voice
Top Chef
Remember that the 2023 Emmys are going to be airing on Fox come Monday, September 18.
What do you think about the nominees for the 2023 Emmys?
(Photo: Fox.)