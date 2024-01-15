2023 Emmys start time, network, and host

For those who are not aware, the 2023 Emmys are on the air tonight! Are you surprised about that? Well, it makes sense.

Before we go any further here, let’s go ahead and explain now why this is the 2023 Emmys, given that it is airing in 2024. Ultimately, this is a result of this ceremony originally being scheduled for the summer. It was moved to tonight on the heels of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes happening for a good chunk of late year, but there are some complicated quirks that come with this. The nominees here are actually ones from the June 2022 – May 2023 window, which means that The Bear season 1 is actually nominated here as opposed to the second season, which aired this past summer and will be eligible for the 2024 awards. A lot of this is made all the more confusing thanks to the fact that the Golden Globes just happened, and it had nominees that were eligible up until the end of last year.

Anyhow, the Emmys tonight are set to air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on Fox (it rotates networks on a fairly regular basis); meanwhile, Anthony Anderson is poised to be the host. In a statement back when the news was first announced, here is what the actor had to say about getting the gig:

“With our industry’s recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love — dressing up and honoring ourselves. And there’s no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards … When FOX asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can’t wait to be part of the biggest night in television.”

Let’s just hope that Anderson has an easier job doing this than Jo Koy did — we do think it helps him that he’s used to hosting and he’ll present things are more of a showman than a straight-up comic.

