Criminal Record season 1 episode 3 video: June’s new plan

In just over 24 hours, you are going to have an opportunity to see Criminal Record season 1 episode 3 over on Apple TV+ — what more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, we should start off by saying that more than likely, June Lenker is not going to give u when it comes to getting answers about the Hayes Lane caller. However, she is an incredibly smart person and the last thing that she’s going to do is put herself in a spot where she is completely and utterly exposed in her efforts. She realizes now that if she wants to get anywhere with freeing Errol Mathis down the line, she has to get closer to Daniel Hegarty.

If you head over to Collider, you can see a new sneak preview for episode 3 of the series that shows Lenker taking on another case. This is one where she is putting on airs that she wants to help Hegarty and is eager to try and get resolution on a different case. She notes to him that she’s been in contact about emergency services about the Hayes Lane caller, just in case they do surface again. However, there is no way of knowing if they will.

Hegarty praises Lenker, telling her that she did all she could … but there’s still something more coming and we are acutely aware of that. The problem for June now is finding a way to get Hegarty to slip. More than likely, he knows more about Adelaide Burrows’ murder than he has let on, but how do you get through some of that armor? This is a man desperate to preserve his legacy.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

