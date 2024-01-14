Criminal Record season 1 episode 3 spoilers: June Lenker’s danger

As we prepare ourselves to see Criminal Record season 1 episode 3 on Apple TV+, there is a lot to look forward to here! Meanwhile, there are reasons for some danger at the same time.

Is someone about to kill Cush Jumbo’s character of June Lenker? We hardly think that this is going to be the case. Yet, at the same time we do think that there are reasons to be intrigued over what the future holds here, especially when it comes to how she is going to deal with Daniel Hegarty breathing down her neck.

The threat that Lenker is facing has, in some ways, already been established: All of a sudden, there is someone out there closely examining every single thing that she is doing as a member of the police. She thinks that this is Daniel’s work in order to discredit her, and we tend to think there’s a chance that this is this indeed the case. We know that he already set out to embarrass her by not handing over the early results of the voice examination on the two calls.

Is there a chance that all of June’s theories are correct about the Hayes Lane caller? Sure, but this is also a story about police corruption. With that in mind, you have to prepare for the possibility here that she is stopped just because of bureaucracy or a system that causes her methods to be put under scrutiny — this ruining everything she is setting out to do. It is clear already that she is willing to put her career on the line in order to ensure that justice is served; we will just have to wait and see what all of this amounts to in the end.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

