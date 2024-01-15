True Detective season 4: Is Ennis, Alaska a real place?

On tonight’s True Detective season 4 premiere on HBO, we had a chance to see a mystery unfold around Ennis, Alaska — described as a remote mining-based community that was also reasonably close to the Tsalal research station. (Or, at least relatively speaking.)

So is this actually a real place? We imagine that there are at least some people out there thinking about that.

Well, here’s the reality: Ennis is not actually a real spot in Alaska. However, it is based on a lot of different communities in the area, ones that are based around a singular economy. Many of the indoor locations actually felt realistic, even if the show was filmed in Iceland as opposed to the United States. There is a heavy contrast between the sparse outdoors and the warm, cozy interiors that can also be cramped. Resources matter a lot in these places, especially when you only get materials and supplies on an occasional basis. You don’t get a lot of options out here!

We do think that the setting is going to matter increasingly more as we get further into season 4 of the show, which is subtitled Night Country and does also feature a lot of local customs. We are going to have a chance to learn more about some of those other time, so we would say to keep your eyes peeled for how it impacts some of the story.

In general, one of the great things about True Detective as a franchise is that it does put a good bit into its setting. They influence the story, and often they do add to the element of danger. Here, you see that with some of the characters.

