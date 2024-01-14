Psych 4: Timothy Omundson on chance of next movie

Is there going to be a Psych 4 at Peacock at some point down the road? We know that the interest appears to be there. At this point, it is really just a matter of trying to make it happen.

Here’s the good news — there is already a script ready to go! At this point, it really could be up to the streaming service giving it a green light — or at least that’s what it seems. Speaking to TV Insider while promoting his appearance on Percy Jackson and the Olympians, here is what Timothy Omundson a.k.a. Lassiter had to say:

“To my knowledge, certainly there’s a fourth script in place and ready to go … [Creator] Steve Franks and James Roday Rodriguez were able to write that one before the strike hit. So that was delivered to the network, and I believe it’s sitting on Peacock’s desk. Just waiting for the greenlight to happen, is what I’ve been told. But I’m not entirely up to date on the latest.”

With the strikes over, the biggest question we have to wonder at this point is simply one that is all about scheduling. There have been times over the past few years where that has been a challenge. However, we are at a point now where a lot of the cast may be a little more flexible. James Roday Rodriguez and Dule Hill’s recent shows ended not that long ago, and there could be a window open over the next several months. These movies do not necessarily take a long time in order to film, but you do want to do whatever you can to ensure that they are perfect.

If production on a Psych 4 does happen by the summer, there will be at least a chance to see more before we get to the end of the year. Why not cross our fingers and hope for that already?

