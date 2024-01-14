Death and Other Details season 1: Who is Imogene Scott?

As you prepare to see Death and Other Details season 1 in just under 48 hours, this feels like the perfect time to discuss Imogene Scott.

So, who is she? Well, this character (played by Violett Beane) serves in many ways as the lead of the show. She’s a smart and gifted person, but she also finds herself in a bit of trouble aboard a cruise when she becomes a lead suspect in a murder. Also, it just so happens that one of the people aboard the boat is Rufus (Mandy Patinkin), the world’s most famous detective and someone she has quite a history with already.

So what should we really know about this character going into the story? Speaking per Screen Rant, Beane (who you may know from God Friended Me or The Flash) had the following to say about who Imogene is, let alone how her journey is defined by her past:

When we meet Imogene, she’s definitely lost. She’s somebody who needs to see something to believe it. Her mom’s murder is something that has never been solved and that’s just going to weigh on her. The way that you see it develop over the season is that any person that goes through any sort of childhood trauma sort of builds up these walls that are very easy to access and very difficult to break down.

There are a handful of of relationships with lovers or people that come back into her life, such as Rufus, and friendships where you see these walls constantly going up and coming down. I think that that’s another level of relatability. Even if a parent didn’t die when you were a child, everybody went through something and I think you see that throughout all of these characters, but that’s definitely sort of her driving force.

Ultimately, we do think that this is a character who could lead the way alongside Rufus for not just this season, but for many more later on. Of course, a lot of that will just come down to the show’s success at Hulu, but we’ll have to wait and see what the numbers are.

