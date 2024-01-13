Death and Other Details season 1 video: Meet the cast!

Can you believe that the premiere of Death and Other Details season 1 is just a matter of days away? There’s a lot to be excited about! This is a chance to see a fantastic murder-mystery set aboard a cruise liner. There are also a lot of interesting themes present here including class, identity, and a whole lot more.

So while you wait to come aboard this new Hulu series, why not get to know the cast a little bit better? This is what we’re happy to share here.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new featurette that should allow for a chance to get to know some of these characters a little bit better. There is a whole eclectic mix of people who you are going to get a chance to see over time but really, there are a couple of names in particular that rise above the pack, and for good reason.

Imogene Scott – Violett Beane’s character is the female lead and beyond just that, she is also someone who is incredibly smart and has her own mystery around her. Is she actually the murderer? Well, once upon a

Rufus Cotesworth – He is described as the world’s greatest detective and on the surface, this is someone you would to have on your side! However, we do wonder if the situation is a little bit more complicated than that, all things considered. He could be a thorn in some people’s side, but he’s also clearly very good at what he does.

In general…

If you do love a good whodunnit, this show could be for you! With Only Murders in the Building off the air for the time being, this could help fill the void.

