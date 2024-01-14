All Creatures Great and Small season 4 episode 3: James’ struggle

Next week on All Creatures Great and Small season 4 episode 3, there is a lot of different stories across the board. Want to learn a little bit more?

The first thing that you should know at this point is that James is busy. Very busy. How much so? Well, he’s basically finding himself now in a spot where he really cannot have that much of a life. He thinks that he’s found a solution, but has he really? That’s another problem that seems to be explored here.

Below, you can check out the full All Creatures Great and Small season 4 episode 3 synopsis with some other information on what is ahead:

Busy and exhausted, James and Helen can’t get any time together. James thinks he’s found a solution when he hires a new trainee vet, Richard Carmody, but things don’t quite work out as he expects. Mrs. Pumphrey also has a new canine member of her household who has an antisocial problem that she needs addressed urgently. Mrs. Hall takes a big step forward in her relationship with Gerald.

One of the things that you are probably aware of already if you have been watching for many years is that there is sure to be a lot of different stories unfolding over time. One of the great things about All Creatures Great and Small is that it has always been about the ensemble — both in terms of the humans and the animals. This allows them a chance to get creative every week and show different aspects of life. There will be drama and yet, we do still think here that the end goal is immersion and to ensure that you feel good about some of the characters and what you are seeing week in and week out. We don’t really get the sense that this is going to change all that much anytime soon.

