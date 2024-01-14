The Tourist season 2 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

As you prepare to check out The Tourist season 2 episode 5 on BBC One next week, you better get set for some shocking stories! There are only two more installments left in the Jamie Dornan series and because of that, things are about to become increasingly chaotic.

We know that there is going to be some shocking events that happen here, just as we also think that there’s a lot more to explore both in terms of Elliot’s past and present. Both of these things have been pretty major components in the character’s journey in both seasons!

For some more insight all about what’s coming, we suggest that you check out the full season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

Recovering from the events of the previous episode, Helen reflects on her relationship with Elliot and finds herself drawn to the mysteries of the past. As Helen digs deeper into the history of the McDonnell and Cassidy feud, she and Elliot realise that the truth may destroy their relationship.

Meanwhile, Elliot is forced to reckon with the consequences of his actions and must make a choice in order to protect the ones he loves. Niamh refuses to back down but runs the risk of hurting others in the process.

In some ways, it still feels like The Tourist is a little bit under the radar and with that in mind, there is really one major thing we’re left to think over now: What can be done over the next couple of weeks to bring more attention to the show? We do hope for something, largely due to the fact that there is a uniqueness to this show, both in terms of its tone and its style. We do want to imagine that it’s going to end in a particularly notable manner, one that will allow a number of people to keep talking about it for quite some time.

