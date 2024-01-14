The Office reboot: New details emerge about possible idea

We know that at the moment, there is no official word that The Office is going to be either rebooted or revived down the road. With that being said, though, we do have a little more insight all about what the format of the show could be!

According to Deadline, the idea being worked on by creator Greg Daniels will be set at a new office, and would feature a number of its own unique characters. With that being said, it will be set within the same world as the original show, which in theory could open the door to some cameos coming down the road.

As we reported earlier today, this idea is still in the very early stages. It has already been reported that Daniels is assembling some creatives for some additional discussions all about what the new version of the show could look like. There is no network or streaming service attached at this point, and we tend to think that personally, the first objective is going to be working to see if there is a proper idea here before going to the next phase of the plan.

Personally, we do tend to think that another version of The Office is inevitable and with that in mind, it is really just all about whether or not the show comes back now or some other point down the road. It is almost impossible to imagine that this would not be attempted again based exclusively on how popular the original show was for so many years. Don’t forget that the Steve Carell show remains one of the most popular streaming comedies out there, and that is why we believe personally that Peacock could end up being some sort of potential future home down the road.

