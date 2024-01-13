The Office reboot reportedly getting closer to happening; where?

It feels like there have been rumors of The Office coming back in some form over the past several years — is it closer to actually happening?

Well, here is what can be said at present. Per The Hollywood Reporter, a writers’ room is currently being assembled by Greg Daniels, who helped to shepherd the show previously. The show is not apparently attached to a network or streaming service, so it feels fair to say that this is in the really early stages.

The first time that we heard about a possible new version of the hit show (which aired on NBC) was several years ago, but traction eventually slowed. Meanwhile, there was some chatter about a new version of the series last fall, but things eventually fell silent as Daniels worked to promote his other hit series in Upload, which is currently on Prime Video.

Do we think that this show is eventually going to get a new version? Absolutely, especially when you think about the fact that the US Office itself was not actually the original version of the show, either. Having Daniels involved is probably the one major reason to have faith in the project right now. Otherwise, it makes sense to feel a certain measure of uncertainty. A lot of reboots don’t often work, and there are certainly some Michael Scott antics that you simply could not do in the year 2024.

If there is something more that happens with this show, we tend to think we’ll hear about it in the spring — or that is at least the case if NBC ends up airing it themselves. Given that Peacock is the current streaming home of the original American version of the show, we wouldn’t be altogether shocked in the event that they make a play for a new show to boost subscriber numbers. (The biggest thing that they have going for them right now is people subscribing just for the NFL coverage.)

