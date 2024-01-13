Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 promo: Undercover story

As some of you are more than likely aware, you are going to have a chance to see the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 premiere on January 18. Why not go ahead and check out a new promo for it now?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a newly-released video courtesy of NBC that effectively sets the stage for what the next part of the story is going to be for one Elliot Stabler. You see a lot of action and drama in here, but at the same time the character taking an oath.

Also, are there some flashbacks to Stabler’s time undercover? At the moment, it feels like there’s a good chance of that since you do have a bearded version of Christopher Meloni turning up here and there. We learned at the end of season 3 that Stabler would be going undercover for some sort of mission, and we honestly wonder if we were originally meant to see more of that before the strikes delayed the start of production here. It’s at least something to think about, as is the idea that we’re going to see him carry a lot of the emotions he felt during that time into the show. We don’t think that this is some extremely difficult thing to fathom here, at least based on how we’ve seen him act in the past.

Beyond just Stabler’s story with cases this season, we also know that family is going to be a key part of the narrative here. While we don’t get a big sense of a lot of that story in the previews, you can be assured that it is coming and is yet another thing to look forward to here.

