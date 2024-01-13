Call the Midwife season 13 episode 2 video: A driving lesson

Tomorrow on BBC One, you are going to have a chance to see Call the Midwife season 13 episode 2 — so what lies ahead with that?

Well, a big theme of the show from the very beginning has been change and with that, you also have the idea of having to try new things. Of course, at points doing this is so much easier said than done! This brings us, to the sneak peek for this upcoming story, which is all about Helen George’s character of Trixie.

What is at the forefront of her story right now? Well, a lot of it is going to have to do with the fact that she’s trying to find an efficient way of getting to work now that she’s married to Matthew, and riding a bicycle is becoming increasingly inconvenient. This brings her to the notion that she should learn to drive. That should be easy … right?

Well, not necessarily. If you head over to the Radio Times, you can see Trixie struggling behind the wheel, and we personally think that Matthew is not really helping matters by being in the car with her. We honestly think she’d be better off having someone who specifically specialized in this sort of thing, since there’s such a franticness behind what is going on here.

Can Trixie figure this out? To us, it feels almost inevitable that she’s going to! Remember that we’re talking about someone here who delivers babies on a regular basis. Compared to the miracles that she is able to pull off with that, we honestly think that a lot of this is child’s play. There’s just a learning curve that she’ll have to figure out, and our advice for her at present is that she just sits back, takes a deep breath, and then finds a way to press forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

