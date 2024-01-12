Call the Midwife season 13 episode 2 promo: Trixie’s trouble

The arrival of Call the Midwife season 13 episode 2 on BBC One is just a matter of days away — do you want to learn more?

Well, the first thing that we can really say entering this episode is quite simple: Some of the newcomers at Nonnatus House are working in order to better find their footing. Will they actually do that? This remains to be seen. We do think that the folks in Poplar are a welcoming sort, but that does not always make it easy.

Ironically, Trixie has been around longer than almost any of the midwives and yet, she has some other struggles to deal with — ones related to her commute. She is struggling to find a way to get to work on time now following her wedding and with that, she may have to figure out a different mode of transportation. She may learn to drive in this episode!

What is interesting about this story for Helen George’s character in particular is quite simple, as she is trying to learn more and more how exactly she can adapt to some ever-changing circumstances all around her. She’s married and yet, things are not quite as she imagined. There is still a lot of love there, but there are some challenges. We’re going to see a lot of highs and lows, but that’s the same for everyone at Nonnatus. Some of these problems will just reveal themselves more and more over time.

In general, remember that this season is going to continue to deliver those emotional gut-punches, whether it be with the story-of-the-week plots or things that are going to matter a little bit more down the road. You never know when something is going to pop up again a little later on…

