La Brea season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Another layer to Gavin?

As we prepare to see La Brea season 3 episode 2 on NBC this coming Tuesday, our focus is on so many things! For starters, you have the continued (but difficult) quest to try and locate Eve. Then, you also have Ty back to before the events of season 1! It is yet another crazy twist that has been thrown onto the show, mostly because we wonder just what he will be able to do in this environment. Can he alter the course of recent history?

While nobody is saying all that much when it comes to what’s going to happen here, star Eoin Macken had the following to say to TVLine — just think of this as a good way of setting the stage for his version of Gavin in the past:

“That was a really nice, extra touch that [La Brea creator] David Appelbaum brought to the season … It was so much to fun to play Gavin before and Gavin where he is now, because [the Gavin that Ty finds] was from even before Season 1 happened. We got to see where he had really been initially, and you don’t get to do too often, see where a character has gone over just a couple of episodes.”

No matter what happens with Ty in this particular timeline, we know already that it has to transpire quite quickly. Just go ahead and consider this your reminder that season 3 of La Brea is only six episodes, and it is also going to be the end of the story. We wish it was around longer and yet, we are just happy that there’s going to be some element of closure here at all. It is better than some other shows get.

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to La Brea, including what else you can expect to see

What do you most want to see moving further into La Brea season 3 episode 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates ahead that we don’t want you missing.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







