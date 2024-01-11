La Brea season 3 episode 2 promo: A way back home?

Next week on NBC you’ll have a chance to see La Brea season 3 episode 2 — so what sort of drama is coming with it? We wouldn’t blame you if you were super-psyched but also very-much nervous at the same time.

After all, think about what the first episode brought us already — a huge mystery around Eve’s whereabouts, characters traveling through time, and also of course dinosaurs. There is so much stuff happening at this point that it’s easy to wonder whether or not everything is going to be tied together.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the first look at what lies ahead for Gavin and company — what does it include? Well, there is still no confirmation that you are going to see a ton of Eve in the near future, though we’re aware that Natalie Zea has some sort of presence before the end of the season / series. There is also going to be an enormous army, an attempt to piece memories back together, and a lot lot more.

Could some of this be absolutely bonkers? Sure, but we tend to think that the entire premise of this show is to be bonkers. This is a series that has never shied away from its ridiculousness at times and we don’t think that is going to change.

Yet, at the same time we have to remember that the core of this story is really about family and we don’t think that this is going to change. Will there be some sort of happy reunion at the end of all this? We sure hope so, mostly because we think it’d be a pretty big bummer if nothing comes together at the end of all this.

