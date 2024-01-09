La Brea season 3 episode 2 spoilers: About ‘Don’t Look Up’

After the epic premiere today, it makes a lot of sense to want more all about La Brea season 3 episode 2 on NBC. So, what can we say?

First and foremost, let’s begin with the fact here that the title is “Don’t Look Up.” We anticipate that over the course of this hour, we will get a chance to see a lot of drama as Gavin and others continue to deal with ever-changing circumstances. Oh, and did we note that you’re also going to have more dinosaurs?

Below, you can check out the full La Brea season 3 episode 2 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

01/16/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : As the Survivors attempt to integrate with the villagers at the Fort, a flock of vicious pterodactyls attacks their new home. Ty tries to figure out his next steps and seeks help from an old friend. TV-14

Below we get to the end of this episode, we do tend to think that there are going to be a few more twists and turns — and there is a huge chance at another jaw-dropper! Just remember here that this show is only bringing six episodes to the table this time around and by virtue of that, things are going to have to move quickly. There are a lot of boxes that need to be checked off here in a really short period of time, and we have to prepared for a pace that is ratcheted up to yet another level.

Of course, above all else, let’s just hope that we get another product here that feels like popcorn entertainment at its finest. This is a big part of what La Brea has managed to bring from the very beginning when it became a hit over at NBC.

