NCIS season 21 premiere spoilers: Is there any hope for Torres?

As we get ourselves prepared to see the NCIS season 21 premiere on CBS come Monday, February 12, all eyes are on Nick Torres. Also, it is pretty easy to understand why. Just think about the end of season 20! In making some of the decisions that the character has, he has put his entire future in jeopardy. Is he about to kill someone responsible for significant trauma in his past?

Just like you would imagine, the show is trying to keep some cards close to the vest, but we can at least say this: There is at least one image from the premiere (click here) that shows Wilmer Valderrama’s character back at NCIS, which means that there’s a good chance that we will at least see him somewhere else before the premiere wraps up! We consider this to be somewhat of a win, certainly more than we originally expected to see in advance.

Of course, there’s still a chance that Torres killed that guy, made it back to NCIS, and nobody even knows what it is that he’s done. We have to prepare for virtually all scenarios at the moment.

Really, it is beyond this episode that we are entering a great unknown, given that neither CBS nor the cast have shared many teasers about the rest of the season. One reason for this is because the second episode is a huge tribute to David McCallum and his character of Ducky, and nobody wants to share a lot of that in advance. Meanwhile, another reason is because they are trying to keep whatever happens in the premiere under wraps. If Torres does leave the team for whatever reason, nobody would want that revealed in advance!

For now, we’ll just have to cross our fingers and hope for the best when it comes to this character and the road ahead.

